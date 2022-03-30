The NHL's Department of Player Safety has fined Nashville Predators forward Tanner Jeannot $2,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for kneeing Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk

The incident happened at 1:22 of the third period. Jeannot was given a two-minute minor penalty for tripping while Tkachuk remained in the game. Both players recorded a goal in last night's contest as the Predators skated away with a 4-1 victory.

Jeannot, 24, leads all rookies with 23 goals and is fifth in points (40) in 66 games this season.