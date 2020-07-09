First FC Dallas, now Nashville SC.

The MLS is Back Tournament lost its second team on Thursday when it was announced that Nashville’s team has been withdrawn from MLS’ return after receiving nine positive COVID-19 tests.

“We have withdrawn Nashville SC from the MLS is Back Tournament. Due to the number of positive tests, the club has been unable to train since arriving in Orlando and would not be able to play matches,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “For every decision we make in our return to play, the wellbeing of our players, staff, officials and all participants is our top priority.”

Originally, Nashville’s opening match against the Chicago Fire set for Wednesday was postponed after five positive results were confirmed. The league said two Nashville players tested positive last weekend and three more positive tests were confirmed Monday night. Four more players received inconclusive results and required further testing.

As a result of the withdrawal of Dallas and Nashville, the MLS reconfigured the groups into six groups, each consisting of four teams, as well as an update to the qualification for the knockout stage.

Chicago Fire FC have been moved from Group A to Group B, joining San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Chicago and Nashville will remain in the Eastern Conference for the rest of the 2020 regular season.

The new match schedule for Chicago Fire FC in Group B is as follows:

July 14 Chicago Fire FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 9:00 a.m. ET

July 19 Chicago Fire FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8:00 p.m. ET

July 23 Chicago Fire FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 9:00 a.m. ET

The schedule for two other Group B matches were also updated:

July 19 Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10:30 p.m. ET

The revised Group A schedule has been created to replace those Group A matches which previously included Nashville SC and Chicago Fire FC:

July 14 Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF, 10:30 p.m. ET

July 14 New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC, 8:00 p.m. ET

July 20 Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC, 8:00 p.m. ET

July 20 Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC, 9:00 a.m. ET