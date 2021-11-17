– Every Canadian team featured on NLL GAME OF THE WEEK schedule; all regular season games also available for live streaming on TSN digital platforms –

Tags: @TSN_Sports, @TSN_PR, @NLL

PHILADELPHIA and TORONTO (November 17, 2021) – The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world, along with TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, announced the NLL GAME OF THE WEEK on TSN broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 regular season, which features games from the home arenas of every Canadian franchise. The 20-game regular season broadcast schedule begins with Brett Manney and the Albany Firewolves going to face Tom Schreiber and the Toronto Rock from the Rock’s new home, the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. ET on TSN. In addition to the NLL GAME OF THE WEEK broadcasts, TSN delivers live streaming coverage of every game of the NLL regular season and postseason for fans across Canada on TSN’s digital platforms, TSN.ca and the TSN app.

The NLL GAME OF THE WEEK lineup on TSN features nine matchups between Canadian teams and 11 between U.S. and Canada-based teams. Seven of the nine U.S. franchises appear, including a home game for Buffalo against East Division rival Toronto on Jan. 8, 2022. The NLL GAME OF THE WEEK schedule is available on the NLL and TSN official websites (all times eastern, schedule subject to change).

For the complete release, click here.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas NLL, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.

For more information, visit NLL.com and find @NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information, visit NLL.com.