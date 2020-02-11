35m ago
Kadri week-to-week, Avs eye offensive help
Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, head coach Jared Bednar announced on Altitude Sports Radio Tuesday. According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Kadri is considered week-to-week after suffering the injury in Sunday's win over the Minnesota Wild.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Avalanche 3, Wild 2
LeBrun adds the Avalanche were already in the market for a top-nine forward prior to the injury, but losing Kadri may add urgency to their pursuit.
The 29-year-old Kadri has 19 goals and 36 points in 51 games this season, his first with the Avalanche. He was acquired by the team in July in a deal which saw Tyson Barrie and Alex Kerfoot head the other way.
The Avalanche, who have won four straight games, will host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.