The NBA and NBPA shared some positive news on Monday, announcing out of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 since July 13, none have come back positive.

The last time results were announced was on July 13.

"In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association," the NBA said in a statement.

NBA teams are currently quarantining inside Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida as they prepare for the season resumption on July 30.