James blames injuries on lack of rest in shortened off-season: 'They all didn’t wanna listen to me'

LeBron James blamed the rising number of injuries in the NBA Playoffs on a lack of rest in the shortened off-season and said he knew it would happen, but the league didn't listen to him.

"They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE RIM REST rest before starting back up," James tweeted in a series of posts on Wednesday.

"8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane.

"If there’s one person that know about the body and how it works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now. 🙏🏾👑

"And I know all about the business side too/factors so don’t even try me! I get it."

Earlier Wednesday, it was reported that Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss Game 5 against the Utah Jazz and could be out longer with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving remains out with an ankle injury and will miss Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks.