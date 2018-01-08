BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry had to be lifted to the locker-room by teammates after landing hard on his back Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Lowry had just grabbed a rebound with both hands with 1:09 remaining in overtime when he fell hard to the ground.

The three-time NBA all-star got up briefly before then sprawling out on the court again.

Lowry had 18 points and 11 assists over 37 minutes.

The Raptors won the game 114-113.