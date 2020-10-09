The New Jersey Devils and goaltender Corey Crawford have agreed to terms on a two-year, $7.8 million contract. The deal has an average annual value of $3.9 million.

"We are excited to bring Corey into our organization, as he is a proven winner and two-time Stanley Cup Champion." said general manager Tom Fitzgerald. "We will look to him to assume a leadership role and be a strong presence for our young core. Crawford's compete level and ability to battle will rub off on the entire group. This opportunity also provides him with a new challenge in his career."

The 35-year-old recorded a .917 save percentage and 2.77 GAA in 40 appearances last season with the Chicago Blackhawks. He had a .907 save percentage and 3.31 GAA in the playoffs as the Blackhawks were eliminated in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

Drafted in the second round (52nd overall) by Chicago at the 2003 NHL Draft, Crawford backstopped the Blackhawks to two Stanley Cup championships in 2013 and 2015.

He has won the William M. Jennings Trophy twice, in 2013 (shared with Ray Emery) and in 2015 (shared with Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens). He has been named an All-Star twice (2015, 2017) and the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2011. Crawford also won the 2016 World Cup of Hockey with Canada.

He is coming off a six-year, $36 million deal.

The Montreal native has a career .918 save percentage, 2.45 GAA and 260 wins in 488 career games.