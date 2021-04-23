New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban confirmed Friday he is dealing with COVID-19, stating the virus has "hit me pretty hard."

Subban was placed on the NHL's COVID Protocol list on Tuesday and last played on Sunday against the New York Rangers.

"This COVID got right in my kitchen," Subban said in a video posted to Twitter. "...This COVID thing hit me pretty hard, but just battling through it, working through it.

"Just remember to take care of yourselves, stay healthy, I love you guys and I definitely will be back in the mix soon."

Covid all up in my grill right now... but Thank you for gifts, messages and well wishes!!! ❤️ 🙌🏿 stay safe! #covidhair👀 pic.twitter.com/DVq2MQLDsM — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) April 23, 2021

The 31-year-old has five goals and 19 points in 44 games this season, his second with the Devils.