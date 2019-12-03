John Hynes is out in Newark.

The New Jersey Devils announced the firing of their head coach on Tuesday, following a 7-1 rout on Monday night at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres.

“First period was not close to being good enough in any area and obviously the scoreboard said it and it’s unacceptable,” Hynes said after Monday’s loss. “We’ve got to figure out particularly, like, tonight what went on in the first period and why we came out like that.”

The Devils find themselves at 9-13-4, sitting in last place in the Metropolitan Division and with the NHL’s second-fewest points.

"John is a respected leader, developer of talent and friend which makes this decision difficult," general manager Ray Shero said in a statement. "We are a team that values and takes pride in accountability to the results we produce. We are collectively disappointed in our performance on the ice and believe changes were needed, starting with our head coach. I have been consistent in my desire to build something here in New Jersey that earns the respect of teams throughout the league and pride in our fans. That is not where we were heading and for me to tolerate anything less was not acceptable."

A native of Warwick, RI, Hynes was in his fifth season as Devils coach.

He ends his Devils tenure with a combined 150-159-45 record and his 150 regular-season victories are second-most in franchise history behind Jacques Lemaire’s 276.

Hynes, the 17th head coach in team history, Shero brought Hynes over from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ American Hockey League-affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with whom he served as head coach for five seasons from 2010 to 2015. Hynes received the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award in 2011 as the AHL’s coach of the year.

Internationally, Hynes coached United States junior teams on a number of occasions and served as head coach of the American entry at the 2008 World Junior Hockey Championships in the Czech Republic.

Lead assistant Alain Nasreddine will serve as interim head coach.

"[Nasreddine' has a long history as a respected leader both as a player and a coach in the respective roles he has served for his teams," Shero said. "His experience as a captain and alternate captain on the ice, in addition to his responsibilities behind the bench, will serve him well as he leads this team through necessary changes to alter our current trajectory."

Former Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Peter Horachek will serve as an assistant.

The team hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.