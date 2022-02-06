28m ago
Devils F Hughes added to COVID-19 protocol
New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
TSN.ca Staff
New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Hughes spent the weekend in Las Vegas attending the NHL's All-Star Game and skills competition.
He tested positive Sunday afternoon after returning to New Jersey was pulled from the team's afternoon practice.
The 20-year-old has 12 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season, his third with the Devils.