Nathan Bastian is back with the New Jersey Devils after being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Kraken.

Bastian was selected by the Kraken from the Devils in the expansion draft this past summer.

The 23-year-old winger has one goal and two points in 12 games with the Kraken this season. He had three goals and 10 points in 41 games with the Devils last season.

Selected in the second round of the 2016 draft by New Jersey, Bastian has seven goals and 15 points in 60 career NHL games.