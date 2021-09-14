The New Jersey Devils signed Jimmy Vesey, Mark Jankowski and Tyler Wotherspoon to professional tryout contracts on Tuesday.

The three players will join the team when all players report to camp on September 22nd.

#NEWS: We have signed Jimmy Vesey, Mark Jankowski and Tyler Wotherspoon to PTO contracts. https://t.co/RG7gch337i — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 14, 2021

Vesey split time last season between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks, recording 10 points in 50 games. The forward made his NHL debut in 2016-17 with the New York Rangers.

Jankowski played in 45 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, tallying 11 points in 45 games. The centreman was drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2012, he played three seasons with Calgary before moving on to Pittsburgh.

Wotherspoon, a left-shot defenceman, has spent the majority of his career Stockton Heat, San Antonio Rampage and Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL. The Burnaby, BC native, who has played 433 career AHL games, has five assists in 30 career NHL games - all with the Flames.