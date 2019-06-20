2h ago
Report: Pelicans pick up Okafor's option
TSN.ca Staff
The New Orleans Pelicans have picked up centre Jahlil Okafor's team option worth $1.7 million for the 2019-20 NBA season, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.
Okafor averaged 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 59 games with the Pelicans this past season. The 23-year-old was originally drafted third overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Okafor played three seasons with the 76ers, before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in December 2017.
Over the course of his career, Okafor has averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 190 NBA games.