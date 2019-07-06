New Orleans Pelicans first overall pick Zion Williamson is out for the remainder of NBA Summer League due to a bruised left knee, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

The star rookie left his debut game against Canadian R.J Barrett and the New York Knicks after taking a knee-on-knee hit in the first half. The injury is not believed to be serious, however the Pelicans' are choosing to proceed with caution.

"Zion will move forward from this incident without issue," the Pelicans' Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said in a statement. "However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of the NBA Summer League. He will continue to take part in training and conditioning with our performance team."

Prior to leaving the game, Williamson put up 11 points and three rebounds on 4-of-9 shooting.