Drew Brees was removed from the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams game in the first quarter with a hand injury.

The team announced that Brees is questionable to return.

Erin Andrews of FOX is reporting that during the half Brees could not grip the football.

.@ErinAndrews was told during the half that Drew Brees simply "could not grip the ball."



The injury appears to have happened on a passing play where the Rams Aaron Donald made contact with Brees' throwing hand in an attempt to break up the throw.

Brees had his hand wrapped by trainers while on the sideline.

Teddy Bridgewater has taken over under centre for the Saints, Taysom Hill is also active.

During his time in New Orleans , Drew Brees has started 207 of a possible 210 games as the Saints quarterback.

Brees' 74,807 career passing yards are the most all time, and led the Saints to a Super Bowl in 2010.