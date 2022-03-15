The New York Giants are expected to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $17 million deal with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Texans’ QB Tyrod Taylor intends to sign a two-year, $17 million deal, including $8.5 million with the New York Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Taylor, 32, threw for 966 yards and five touchdowns last season with the Houston Texans.

The Hampton, Virginia native is entering his 12th NFL season, having stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Texans.