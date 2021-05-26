Isles down Penguins in Game 6, advance to second round

The New York Islanders defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in Game 6 as they take the series 4-2 and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Brock Nelson scored twice for the Islanders with Anthony Beauvillier, Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock also hitting the scoresheet.

This is the third season in a row the Islanders have advanced to the second round.

They will face the Boston Bruins in round two.

