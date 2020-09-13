2h ago
Cizikas, Kuhnackl leave bubble with injuries
Casey Cizikas and Tom Kuhnackl have left the bubble with injuries and will not return for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
TSN.ca Staff
How did the Islanders recover from blowing third-period lead to beat Lightning?
The Islanders trail the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 heading into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.
More details to come.