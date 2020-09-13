How did the Islanders recover from blowing third-period lead to beat Lightning?

Casey Cizikas and Tom Kuhnackl have left the bubble with injuries and will not return for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Islanders trail the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 heading into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

