Forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac will make their New York Islanders debuts tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers, the team announced.

They were acquired on Wednesday from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for their 2021 first round draft pick, a conditional fourth round draft pick in 2022, and forwards A.J. Green and Mason Jobst.

Palmieri, 30, has eight goals and nine assists in 34 games this season. He is in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Zajac, 35, has seven goals and 11 assists in 33 games this season. He will also be an unrestricted free agent after the season.