Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand, New York Islanders centre Mathew Barzal and Colorado Avalanche defenceman Devon Toews were among a growing number of players added to the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol on Tuesday.

Machand's Bruins teammate Craig Smith and Florida Panthers winger Ryan Lomberg also entered the protocol Tuesday.

The Calgary Flames, who have had their games postponed through at least Thursday after six players entered the protocol Monday, also added defenceman Noah Hanifin and forwards Milan Lucic and Sean Monahan to the list on Tuesday.

The Flames are the third team to have games postponed this season, joining the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders who had games postponed last month.