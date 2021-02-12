The New York Islanders have placed forward Leo Komarov on waivers.

Komarov, 34, has zero points in six games this season.

He has one year remaining after this season on his current contract with a $3 million cap hit.

In 463 career NHL games, the Estonian has 62 goals and 162 points split between the Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs. He was named to the NHL All-Star Game in 2016.