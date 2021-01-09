The New York Islanders have re-signed restricted free agent forward Mathew Barzal to a three-year, $21 million contract according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. The contract carries an average annual value of $7 million.

Barzal 3 years. 1) $4 mil. 2) $7mil 3) $10 mil. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 9, 2021

Barzal, 23, had 19 goals and 60 points in 68 games with the Islanders last season. He had 17 points in 22 playoff games in the NHL’s Return to Play as the Islanders reached the Eastern Conference final.

Drafted 16th overall by New York at the 2015 NHL Draft, Barzal won the Calder Trophy in 2018 after recording 22 goals and 88 points in 82 games during his rookie season. He is a two-time NHL All-Star.

The Coquitlam, B.C. native has 59 goals and 207 points in 234 career NHL games.