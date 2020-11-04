The New York Islanders signed defenceman Ryan Pulock to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal for the restricted free agent were not released. He was scheduled for arbitration on Friday.

#Isles News: Ryan Pulock has agreed to terms on a two-year deal. https://t.co/mLv2lbWoP1 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 4, 2020

Pulock, 26, posted 10 goals and 35 points in 68 games with the Islanders this past season. He added two goals and 10 points playoff games, while leading the lead in time on ice with an average of 22:42 per game.

Selected in the first round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Pulock has 31 goals and 108 points in 234 career games.