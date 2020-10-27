The New York Islanders signed forward Josh Ho-Sang to a one-year on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.

The team also signed forward AJ Greer to a one-year contract and reached two-year deals with defencemen Mitch Vande Sompel and Parker Wotherspoon.

Selected 28th overall in 2014, Ho-Sang did not appear in any games with the Islanders this season. Splitting time in the AHL between the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and the San Antonio Rampage, he had four goals and 13 points in 22 games between the two teams after sitting out the first part of the season as the Islanders looked to work out a trade for him.

The 24-year-old has appeared in 53 career games with the Islanders, posting seven goals and 24 points.

Greer, 23, had one goal and two points in 15 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season. He added 16 goals and 16 assists in 47 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Vande Sompel was third-round pick of the Islanders in 2015, while Wotherspoon was selected in the fourth round of that same draft.