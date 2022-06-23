The New York Knicks acquired Jalen Duren, the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, from the Charlotte Hornets and dealt him along with guard Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Earlier, the Knicks reportedly sent No. 11 pick Ousmane Dieng to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Walker appeared in 37 games last season with the Knicks and posted 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game, all career lows.

The 32-year-old did not play in a game for the Knicks after February 16 following a mutual decision for him to sit for the remainder of the season.

The New York native spent one season with the Knicks and has also appeared for Charlotte and Boston over the course of his 741 game NBA career.