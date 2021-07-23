What's one big name the Jays should go after before the trade deadline?

The New York Mets are acquiring starting pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays according to multiple reports.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports reliever Tommy Hunter and a double-A player to be named later will head back to Tampa Bay in the deal.

Hill has made 19 starts for Tampa this season, going 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 95.1 innings. The Mets will be Hill's 11th MLB team, also having spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins.

For his career, the 41-year-old has a 3.80 ERA in 311 big-league appearances. He made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs all the way back in June of 2005.

The Rays made a deal with the Minnesota Twins to acquire designated hitter Nelson Cruz on Thursday.