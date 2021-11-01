The New York Rangers and defenceman Adam Fox have agreed to terms on a seven-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $9.5 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

“We are thrilled that we have agreed to terms with Adam on a contract extension and that he will continue to play for the team he grew up cheering for,” General Manager Chris Drury said. “In just over two seasons, Adam has consistently shown why he is a cornerstone for our organization and one of the best players in the NHL. It has been a privilege for us, and our fans, to watch Adam showcase his ability on a nightly basis, and we are glad to have that opportunity for seven more years.”

The 23-year-old has two goals and nine points in nine games this season.

Fox won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenceman last season, beating out Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Colorado’s Cale Makar.

He led NHL defencemen with 42 assists and was second in points with 47 in 55 games.

The Jericho, New York native was acquired by the Rangers from Carolina on April 30, 2019. Fox was originally selected by Calgary in the third round, 66th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.