New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider will replace injured teammate Artemi Panarin at the All-Star Game this weekend in St. Louis.

Panarin was scratched from Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders with what the team called an upper-body injury.

Coming into Tuesday night's action, Panarin was fifth in league scoring with 26 goals and 42 assists for 68 points in 47 games.

Kreider has 17 goals and 15 assists in 48 games.

With Panarin, the Rangers fell 4-2 to the Islanders at Madison Square Garden.