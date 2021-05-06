The New York Rangers have been fined $250,000 by the National Hockey League after putting out a statement Tuesday calling for the removal of NHL Head of Player Safety, George Parros.

“Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive will not be tolerated,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “While we don’t expect our Clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the Department of Player Safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable. It is terribly unfair to question George Parros’ professionalism and dedication to his role and the Department of Player Safety.”

The statement came hours after Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich, but went unpunished for injuring Rangers star Artemi Panarin in the skirmish that followed.

Panarin was ruled out for the Rangers final three games of the season on Tuesday due to the lower-body injury incurred when he was thrown to the ice by Wilson on Monday night.

"The New York Rangers are extremely disappointed that Capitals forward Tom Wilson was not suspended for his horrifying act of violence last night at Madison Square Garden," the Rangers statement read. "Wilson is a repeat offender with a long history of these type of acts and we find it shocking that the NHL and their Department of Player Safety failed to take the appropriate action and suspend him indefinitely. Wilson’s dangerous and reckless actions caused an injury to Artemi Panarin that will prevent him from playing again this season.

“We view this as a dereliction of duty by NHL Head of Player Safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role."

The statement came after Rangers forward Ryan Strome and head coach David Quinn both expressed their disappointment in the league's punishment to Wilson.

“I just think it’s a joke, to be honest with you,” Strome said Tuesday. “I know it’s not my responsibility to make decisions, but I just can’t believe that. I think it sends a bad message, in my opinion. I think everyone pretty much agrees with that. And I just think that the league missed one here big time.”

"We're disappointed, I believe there was an awful lot there to suspend him," Quinn added.

More details to follow.