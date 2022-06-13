The New York Rangers signed free agent forward Gustav Rydahl to a one-year contract on Monday.

Rydahl, 27, played for Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League during the 2021-22 season, posting 15 goals and 30 points in 44 games.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with forward Gustav Rydahl on a one-year contract.



The 6-foot-3 forward also contributed six goals and 12 points in 19 playoff games on his way to winning the 2022 SHL Championship.

Rydahl appeared in five games for Sweden at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing but did not register a point.