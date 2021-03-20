New York Rangers defenceman Jack Johnson had successful hernia surgery on Friday and is expected to make a full recovery by June or July, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Jack Johnson had successful sports hernia related surgery yesterday. Expectation is he will make a full recovery by June/July. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 20, 2021

The 34-year-old has one goal in 13 games this season. Johnson signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Rangers in Oct. 2020.

Drafted No. 3 overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2005 NHL Draft. Johnson has recorded 303 points in 950 career NHL games.