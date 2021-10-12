New York Rangers prospect Vitali Kravtsov has refused assignment to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and is expected to be suspended, according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks.

Kravtsov, 21, was one of the Rangers' final cuts from training camp as he was assigned to the AHL on Monday.

The ninth overall pick by New York at the 2018 NHL Draft, the Vladivostok, Russia native had six goals and 15 points in in 39 games in the AHL in 2019-20 which included a loan to the KHL early in the season.

He made his NHL debut in 2020-21, recording two goals and two assists in 20 games with the Rangers.