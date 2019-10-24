Per New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, outfielder Aaron Hicks will have Tommy John surgery with an expected rehab of eight to 10 months.

In 59 games this season, Hicks batted .235 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. He was sidelined on Aug. 3 because of a flexor injury near his right elbow. He began the season on the injured list after hurting his back early in spring training and didn't play his first game until May 15. He was re-activated and added to the Yankees' ALCS roster and started games when Giancarlo Stanton went down.

In other injury news, pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was scoped to remove bone spurs from his right elbow and first baseman Luke Voit had core muscle surgery. Both players are expected to be ready for spring training.

The Houston Astros beat the Yankees 4-2 in the ALCS to end their season.