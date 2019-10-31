38m ago
Yankees decline option on Encarnacion
The New York Yankees announced Thursday they have declined their 2020 club option on first baseman and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion.
TSN.ca Staff
Encarnacion split this season between the Yankees and Seattle Mariners, combining to hit 34 home runs and 86 RBIs with a .244/.344/.531 slash line.
The former Toronto Blue Jays slugger will be 37 next season.