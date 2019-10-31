The New York Yankees announced Thursday they have declined their 2020 club option on first baseman and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion.

Additionally, OF Aaron Hicks’s scheduled right

UCL reconstruction surgery on Wednesday went as expected. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 31, 2019

Encarnacion split this season between the Yankees and Seattle Mariners, combining to hit 34 home runs and 86 RBIs with a .244/.344/.531 slash line.

The former Toronto Blue Jays slugger will be 37 next season.