How high will the Patriots draft a QB in the 2020 NFL draft?

While the rest of the sports world is in shutdown mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the anticipation continues to build towards the first-ever virtual NFL Draft.

The basic concept remains the same: draft the best player available at every pick. However, almost everything else about this year’s event - which starts with the first round on April 23 - will be different.

In addition to the seemingly endless number of prop bets specific to the actual selections, sportsbooks have released a number of additional props that cater to some of the most unique aspects of this unprecedented process.

Here is a look at the prop bets specific to the first-ever virtual NFL Draft offered by Bodog.

How many times will the broadcast experience technical difficulties?

Over 4.5 -130

Under 4.5 -110

The fact that this number has been set at Over 4.5 -130 indicates technical difficulties are expected to be a reality of the first-ever virtual NFL Draft broadcast.

Bodog has defined technical difficulties as, "any complete loss of feed, or any part of the draft proceedings or interview that must be halted because of sound or video issues." This does not include, "Feed slowdowns or low quality of video."

Considering the NFL didn’t deviate from its standard 10 minutes between picks in the first round, it’s somewhat surprising the number for this prop isn’t higher.

It would be a major win for the NFL if the broadcast manages to navigate an entire virtual first round that spans beyond three hours in duration with fewer than four technical difficulties.

Will Roger Goodell be wearing a suit at the beginning of the NFL Draft?

Yes -1100

No +575

As part of the virtual process, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce all 32 first-round picks from his home in Westchester County, New York.

While the setting will have a much different vibe than the original plan to announce picks from a stage on the lake of the Fountains at the Bellagio in Las Vegas with players transported to the commissioner by boat, the expectation is that Goodell will still look the part at -1100 odds to be in a suit when the night begins.

The stage for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be on the water at the Fountains of Bellagio. The players will be transported to the stage by boat. pic.twitter.com/8sVl8p2ZBx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 21, 2020

Will Roger Goodell be wearing sweatpants or pajama pants at any point of the NFL Draft?

Yes +1000

No -5000

Is anybody willing to wager $5 to win $5,000 on a bet that the commissioner is willing to have a little fun and announce a pick in his pajama pants?

I didn’t think so, either.

Will the NFL Draft get hacked?

Yes +1600

No -100000

Considering the overall scale and how quickly the NFL was forced to adjust to put the necessary pieces in place to conduct this event, is it really unlikely that at least some aspect of the virtual draft could be vulnerable to a hack?

According to Bodog, in order to qualify as a hack there would need to be a "broadcast signal intrusion by any unauthorized individual" at some point during the first round.

All 32 teams have worked with the league to make sure that this unique draft process isn’t compromised. However, this is clearly unprecedented territory for a billion-dollar corporation that will have a ton of eyes on it for the biggest live sports event of the spring.