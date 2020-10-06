Jets focused on best player available with 10th overall pick

Follow all the latest news and updates as the 2020 NHL Draft draws near.

10:01am et - TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli tweets that the "sense is" the Columbus Blue Jackets are heading towards a buyout with centre Alex Wennberg with no takers on the trade front.

Wennberg, 26, is signed through the 2022-23 season at a $4.9 million cap hit. Seravalli notes a buyout would save Columbus $10.7 million in real cash and result in clearing $4.46 million in cap space in each of the next three seasons. A buyout would, however, add a cap charge of $891,661 to the Blue Jackets cap in the following three years.

First #NHL buyout window closes Thurs. at 5pm ET. With no trade takers yet, sense is #CBJ are heading toward buyout with Alex Wennberg. Question is when?



Wennberg buyout would not only save $10.7 million in real cash, but also make for $4.46 million in cap savings for next 3 yrs — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 6, 2020

Wennberg had five goals and 22 points in 57 games this past season, adding three goals and five points in 10 games during the Return to Play.

9:33am et - TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports forward Tyler Johnson has given the Tampa Bay Lightning " several teams to work with in the quest for trade." He adds the list includes a mix of teams league wide.

Tyler Johnson has given the Tampa Bay Lightning several teams to work with in the quest for trade. Sources say the list includes a mix of teams league wide. Good communication between Lightning GM, Julien BriseBois and the Johnson camp. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 6, 2020

Johnson has a full no-trade clause for the remainder of his four-year contract, which carries a salary cap hit of $5 million per season.

The 30-year-old had 14 goals and 17 assists in 65 games last season.

8:24am et - TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Toronto Maple Leafs are believed to have "genuine interest" in pending unrestricted free agent Wayne Simmonds, at the right price.

Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas stated Monday his desire to add players who make Toronto harder to play against. More on that here: Kyle Dubas says Toronto Maple Leafs must be more difficult to play against

which would feed into the narrative Leafs GM Kyle Dubas talked about Monday with local media regarding his desire to add players who would make his team harder to play against... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 6, 2020

The Maple Leafs extended centre Jason Spezza on a one-year, $700,000 contract on Monday, leaving the team with $4.7 million in projected cap space, per CapFriendly.

LeBrun notes the Montreal Canadiens showed interest in Simmonds last summer before he signed with the New Jersey Devils and could potentially circle back at a lower price this year.

Montreal showed interest in Simmonds last July but wasn't ready to pay what NJ did ($5M aav). It wouldn't surprise me if Habs circled back on Simmonds again at least to see. (bottom six role?). Simmonds told me last month it's the best he's felt physically in 2 yrs — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 6, 2020

8:05am et- TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Winnipeg Jets have had "multiple discussions with a number of clubs" on winger Patrik Laine and others, but have not found a fit to date.

Dreger notes that the Jets are not simply trying to sell off assets, but trying to fill rolls on their roster at centre and on the blueline. Whether Laine is involved when the team accomplishes that remains unknown.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli adds the Philadelphia Flyers were believed to be the most engaged team in talks with the Jets on Laine, but talks have cooled for now. Seravalli notes the talks did include a defenceman from the Flyers, and Matt Niskanen's decision to retire on Monday should not impact the Flyers ability to revisit the deal.

Believe the #Flyers were the team most engaged with #nhljets to this point on Laine. Talks have cooled for now. Though it did involve a defenceman going to WPG, the Niskanen retirement is a nonfactor in PHI’s ability to revisit a potential Laine deal. Will they? We’ll see. https://t.co/jjqWMc0cxc — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 6, 2020

Though Niskanen's retirement freed $5.75 million in cap space for the Flyers, Seravalli reports Philadelphia does not appear to be interested in joining in the Alex Pietrangelo sweepstakes.

Speaking of Niskanen: All the best to Matt on a fantastic 13-year career and #StanleyCup



His recently freed up $5.75 million should not be seen as making #Flyers an entrant in the Alex Pietrangelo sweepstakes. PHI does not appear to be interested in the pending UFA. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 6, 2020

7:32am et - The Oliver Ekman-Larsson trade watch continues on draft day, but it appears his list has not grown in size over the past week.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports there was a "good amount of internal discussions" between the Coyotes and Ekman-Larsson's camp on Monday, but no deal remains in place with either the Vancouver Canucks or Boston Bruins.

Ekman-Larsson, who has a full no-move clause as part of the eight-year, $66 million extension he signed in 2018, has told the Coyotes he would only waive for one of those two teams.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that other teams have tried to enter the sweepstakes, but the Coyotes captain has stayed true to his initial two-team list so far.

Other teams have tried to get in on this process but so far OEL has stayed true to his two-team list. Let's see if that changes or not. https://t.co/E2gGW9jRhF — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 6, 2020

The Coyotes are currently without a pick in the first three rounds of this year's draft.

12:52am et - TSN Hockey Bob McKenzie is back in the fray from semi-retirement, filing a few tweets on the Tampa Bay Lightning's cap crunch, captain Steven Stamkos and new unrestricted free agent Henrik Lundqvist.

McKenzie reports the Lightning have been aggressive in informing other teams they plan to be aggressive in offloading contracts to clear cap space. He's been told the Lightning consider four players from the Stanley Cup championship team untouchable: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman, Brayden Point, and Nikita Kucherov. He adds that restricted free agents Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak are likely untouchable as well.

McKenzie points out that captain Steven Stamkos, who missed all but one game during the Return to Play, is not on that list.

"That doesn’t guarantee Stamkos will be dealt but it’s within realm of possibility though his health could obviously be a factor," McKenzie wrote Tuesday morning.

Cup champs TB have let it be known to other teams they aim to be aggressive in offloading 💰. How aggressive? Hearing teams have been told only four Bolts are unavailable/untouchable: Vasilevskiy; Hedman; Point; Kucherov. Presumably, RFAs Cirelli, Sergachev and Cernak, too. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 6, 2020

The point is multiple bodies may need to go. Stamkos may or may not end up being one of them, but he doesn’t appear to be exempt from that consideration, as Vasilevskiy, Hedman, Kucherov and Point are. Complicating things is so many teams trying to shed 💰. Interesting week. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 6, 2020

The Lightning have $5.33 million in cap space, per Capfriendly, with five players slated for restricted free agency and an additional five heading for unrestricted free agency on Friday.

Moving on, McKenzie reports the St. Louis Blues could still make one final push to try to re-sign Alex Pietrangelo before he hits the open market on market on Friday. Pietrangelo is currently TSN's top ranked free agent.

As @DarrenDreger reported Monday, ARI is shopping Taylor Hall’s UFA rights. We’re also waiting to see if STL makes one final effort to re-sign captain Alex Pietrangelo before he is scheduled to go to the open market at noon ET on Friday. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 6, 2020

On Lundqvist, McKenzie notes the 38-year-old cannot formalize an agreement on a new contract until Friday despite having been bought out by the New York Rangers. He points to the Washington Capitals being the "clear frontrunner" to land Lundqvist on a what would likely be a short-term contract.

Although bought-out ex-NYR goalie Henrik Lundqvist is currently UFA, he cannot formalize an agreement until Friday. That said, the word on the street is that WSH is the clear frontrunner for the King’s services on what would presumably be a short-term, bargain contract. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 6, 2020