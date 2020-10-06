1h ago
NHL Draft Day Blog: McKenzie on Lightning/Stamkos, Lundqvist
Follow all the latest news and updates as the 2020 NHL Draft draws near. First up, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie has the latest on the new Stanley Cup champions' cap issues and their captain, as well as King Henrik - now a UFA goaltender.
TSN.ca Staff
Jets focused on best player available with 10th overall pick
12:52am et - TSN Hockey Bob McKenzie is back in the fray from semi-retirement, filing a few tweets on the Tampa Bay Lightning's cap crunch, captain Steven Stamkos and new unrestricted free agent Henrik Lundqvist: