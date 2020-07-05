The NHL and NHLPA have finalized a tentative agreement on Phases 3 and 4 of the league's Return-To-Play protocols, but are still working on finalizing the details of the collective bargaining agreement memorandum of understanding, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Both the Return-To-Play protocols and CBA will need to be ratified by the NHLPA executive committee followed by a full membership vote. However, no ratification will take place until the CBA MOU is finalized. It will also require ratification by the NHL Board of Governors.

The two sides are still working towards finalizing a tentative agreement on the CBA extension. Whether it happens Sunday night or sometime later remains to be seen, says McKenzie.

The entire package — RTP and CBA — will need to be ratified by NHLPA executive committee and then a full membership vote but no ratification will take place until the CBA MOU is complete. Also will require ratification by NHL Board of Governors. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 5, 2020

So long as the “if” part gets taken care of, “when” there is a tentative agreement on CBA MOU, the entire package of CBA MOU as well as the Phase 3/4 Return to Play protocols, which were tentatively agreed to tonight by NHL/NHLPA, still has to be ratified by owners/players. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 6, 2020

It’s not likely full NHLPA membership vote could start before Wednesday but no decision on that has been made yet. While many have speculated once membership starts voting, it’s a 72-hour process to conclude, but I’m told vote duration is still TBD. Could be shorter than 72. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 6, 2020

In order for NHLPA membership to ratify, it would require a simple majority. The NHL B of G ratification process is not as arduous because: a) it can happen in one conference call; and b) the governors rarely, if ever, reject an agreement endorsed by commissioner Gary Bettman. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 6, 2020

If the CBA MOU gets tentatively agreed upon and ratified this week, McKenzie says training camps could start on July 13 with teams reporting to the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto sometime around July 26. Games could start on Aug 1.

If that date doesn’t get pushed back, as previously reported, teams could report to the Hub cities of Toronto (Eastern Conference) and Edmonton (Western Conference) on or about July 26 with meaningful games (Phase 4) to begin play on or about Aug. 1. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 6, 2020

McKenzie notes some of the details in the Return-To-Play agreement include a limit of 30 skaters and unlimited goalies in Phase 3 training camps. Only players that are eligible to play in the season resumption are allowed to skate in Phase 3.

Players can opt out without penalty, but will need to make their decision by July 7 at 5pm ET/2pm PT and teams must submit their list of participating players by July 9. Furthermore, McKenzie reports there is a detailed breakdown of quarantine requirements regarding players returning to their home cities.

The deadlines are subject to change.

Any player may opt out of Phase 3 and Phase 4 without penalty of any kind, but must make that decision and notify his club in writing by no later than 5 p.m. ET on July 7; Each of the 24 NHL clubs in Phase 3/4 must submit list of participating players by no later than July 9. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 6, 2020

BTW, the dates listed here are subject to change for obvious reasons (ratification etc) but these are the dates currently outlined in the document that has been sent to players tonight. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 6, 2020

COVID-19 testing protocols are also included in the document, says McKenzie. Players and club personnel will be tested 48 hours prior to any individual returning to training facilities and every other day following. Results are expected to be available within 24 hours. If the results are not available in 24 hours, the player or staff member won't be able to remain in club training facilities until they get a negative test result. There will also be daily temperature and symptom checks for individuals at home and upon entry to the training facility.

If any player tests positive for the coronavirus they will be deemed "unfit to play" and will be treated as a hockey-related injury for all purposes under the CBA, says McKenzie.

If the test result is unavailable within the 24-hour period, the individual is not permitted to remain in club training facilities until such time that the test comes back negative. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 6, 2020

All players who haven’t already had it as part of Phase 2 will undergo a Pre-Participation Medical Examination (PPME) prior to any Phase 3 activities but after any required quarantine period has been served. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 6, 2020

...shall be deemed to be unfit to play and shall not be permitted to participate in either Phase 3 or Phase 4. A player may initiate a second opinion concerning his fitness to play status pursuant to Paragraph 5 of the Standard Player Contract.” — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 6, 2020

If a player develops symptoms, or anyone in the player’s household, he shall immediately notify the club medical staff, self-isolate and, if deemed appropriate, go through testing protocols. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 6, 2020

Any player who tests positive for COVID-19 or has a resulting or related illness will be deemed “unfit to play” and it will be an illness arising out of his employment as a hockey player and treated as a hockey-related injury for all purposes under the CBA. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 6, 2020

Players participating in Phase 3 are not permitted to work out or skate at any public facility. No fitness testing of players by clubs will be permitted during Phase 3. Permitted Phase 3 activities include all on/off-ice sessions with coaches, traditional training camp activities — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 6, 2020

Face coverings are required for all individuals who enter a club training facility for Phase 3. Where social distancing cannot be maintained within the facility, face coverings are required other than when player is exercising or on the ice. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 6, 2020

Teams across the league are currently training in small groups as part of Phase 2. Phase 3 will feature training camps while the actual games will be played during Phase 4 in hub cities Toronto and Edmonton.

On Saturday, TSN's Frank Seravalli laid out some details on the expected CBA agreement between the NHL and NHLPA.

Here is a rundown of the pertinent particulars:

> Critical Dates: Training camps are scheduled to open on July 13, with teams slated to arrive in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton by July 26, with games scheduled for Aug. 1. Absent of a COVID-19 outbreak that shuts down play, the Stanley Cup would be on track to be awarded in the first week of October.

The Alexis Lafreniere Draft Lottery sweepstakes will be held on Aug. 10, with the NHL Draft to follow in mid-October. Free agency would take place in the fall for the first time in league history on Nov. 1.

> Opt-out: Any player can opt-out of Return to Play this summer for any reason and there is no penalty or discipline for doing so. There was originally talk that a player opting out for anything other than an underlying medical condition would not be eligible for a playoff share and would not receive the final quarterly pension credit for the season.

> Playoff share: The playoff bonus pool is doubling this season from $16 million to $32 million. A player on a team that loses in the best-of-five qualifying round will receive $20,000. Players in each round will see bonuses increase from there, with a share from the Stanley Cup winning team worth $240,000 per player.

> Term: The new CBA will have a term of six years, ensuring labour peace through at least 2025-26. It can also be extended one year if the escrow debt from 2019-20 owing to owners exceeds $125 million at the end of the deal.

> Salary cap: The salary cap’s upper limit will be frozen for 2020-21 at $81.5 million and remain there until hockey-related revenue returns to $4.8 billion - the amount projected for this 2019-20 season before the pandemic hit.

Once HRR rebounds to $4.8 billion, the upper limit will be calculated using a new formula that relies on the actual HRR from two seasons ago, plus the projected HRR from the immediately prior season.

> Olympic participation: As reported, NHL players will participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the 2026 Milan Olympics, pending negotiation with the IIHF and IOC.

> No signing bonus limits: There will be no changes to the signing bonus system in the new CBA. During negotiations, the NHL was believed to have sought to limit signing bonuses to a maximum of 50 per cent of the total contract compensation.

> Final paycheque: The players’ final paycheque from the 2019-20 regular season season, which had been deferred until this point, will go to repaying their debt to owners. That totalled roughly $140 million USD.

> Escrow cap: While they work to repay their debt to owners, players cannot pay a higher escrow percentage than:

2020-21: 20 per cent

2021-22: 14-18 per cent (TBD)

2022-23: 10 per cent

2023-24: 6 per cent

2024-25: 6 per cent

2025-26: 6 per cent

> Salary deferral: Players will defer 10 per cent of both salary and signing bonus for the 2020-21 season, which will be paid back to players in three equal instalments in 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26.

> No-trade/no-move clauses: All no-trade and no-move clauses will travel with the player in a trade, even if the player is traded before the clause kicks in.

Example: The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman P.K. Subban days before his no-move clause kicked in. The Nashville Predators, the team that acquired Subban, subsequently voided Subban’s no-move clause, then making him susceptible later to a trade to New Jersey.

> Outlawing front loaded deals: For high-value, front loaded long-term deals (at least 6 years, worth at least 7.5 per cent of cap), salary variability from the highest year to the lowest year will go from 50 per cent down to 35 per cent.

> Minimum salary: The NHL minimum salary is increasing from $700,000 this season to $750,000 next season. The new league minimum salary is:

2020-21: $750,000

2021-22: $750,000

2022-23: $750,000

2023-24: $750,000

2024-25: $775,000

2025-26: $800,000

> Post-career health care subsidy: Players also received a $3,500 to $5,000 retirement health care subsidy.

> Rehab choice: Players will now be able to rehab long-term injuries in a place or city of choice unless their team can prove that rehab will not be possible there.

> No European Waivers: We should call this the Ryan O’Reilly Rule. Players who play in Europe will no longer require waivers to come back to the NHL, provided they sign their NHL contract by Dec. 15. Previously, if a player played in Europe after the start of the regular season, waivers were required. The Flames signed O’Reilly to an offer sheet in 2013 during the lockout while he was holding out from Colorado in the KHL; if the Avalanche had not matched, he would have been subjected to waivers and the Flames likely would have lost him.