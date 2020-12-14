The NHL and NHL Players' Association continue to work through protocols for the 2020-21 season with hope from each side that a vote can be held by the end of the week, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun notes the two sides spent the weekend working on season protocols, transition rules and critical dates. While the hope is to have details solidified this week, LeBrun adds that the process did drag in June ahead of the Return to Play.

LeBrun reported last week that the NHL was looking to make a few tweaks to the divisions proposed in the realignment plan and shared with the governors on Wednesday.

The league is looking to have to have an all-Canadian division due to COVID-19 border restrictions, with the three other divisions still being adjusted. As of last week, the league planned to have the following four divisions:

Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators-Winnipeg Jets-Vancouver Canucks-Calgary Flames-Montreal Canadiens-Edmonton Oilers

Boston Bruins-Buffalo Sabres-New York Islanders-New York Rangers-New Jersey Devils-Philadelphia Flyers-Pittsburgh Penguins-Washington Capitals

Tampa Bay Lightning-Florida Panthers-Nashville Predators-Carolina Hurricanes-Columbus Blue Jackets-Detroit Red Wings-Chicago Blackhawks-Minnesota Wild

San Jose Sharks-Los Angeles Kings-Anaheim Ducks-Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche-Arizona Coyotes-Dallas Stars-St. Louis Blues

While there is still no start date confirmed for next season, TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger and LeBrun as well as TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported last week the NHL is targeting a Jan. 13 start to the regular season with training camps set to begin in early January.