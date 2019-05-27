Each day through the NHL Draft on June 21 and free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL.

Ce-ing Long-Term?

According to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia, the Ottawa Senators have opened talks on a long-term contract with Cody Ceci's agent, J.P. Barry and the expectation is "the two sides will get a contract in place at some point."

Garrioch adds that while, "you can never be certain," it may appear the restricted free agent will be staying in Ottawa. The 25-year-old was awarded a one-year, $4.3 million contract in arbitration last summer and could become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

In 74 games this season, Ceci scored seven goals and posted 26 points with a minus-22 rating while averaging 22:34 of ice time per game. A first-round pick in 2012, Ceci has 32 goals and 118 points in 440 career games with the Senators.

Ceci is the lone Senators defenceman with an expiring contract, while five forwards will be in search of new deals. Of the team's three unrestricted free agents in Brian Gibbons, Magnus Paajarvi and Oscar Lindberg, Garrioch writes that only Gibbons is expected to receive a contract offer from the Senators. He adds the team must decide whether to qualify restricted free agent Anthony Duclair, who is arbitration eligible. Colin White, the team's other RFA, is not arbitration eligible as he is coming off his entry-level contract.





Captain Concerns

Brett Cyrgalis of The New York Post believes the Islanders and captain Anders Lee could likely reach deal this summer worth $7 million annually, but it's the term that could hold either party from signing on the dotted line.

Cyrgalis writes that Lee is expected to be looking for a seven-year deal this off-season, while Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello is unlikely to be looking to hand out more than a four-year deal for the 28-year-old.

Lee scored 28 goals and posted 51 points in 82 games this season, adding one goal and four points in eight playoff games. He is coming off a four-year, $15 million contract signed with the team in 2015. The 2009 sixth-round pick scored 34 goals in 2016-17 and 40 last season.

If the two sides can reach an agreement before the negotiating window opens on June 23, Cyrgalis expects the Minnesota Wild will try to lure the St. Paul native home. The Islanders, meanwhile, could lose their captain to free agency for the second straight season.





From One Bay to Another?

Erik Karlsson has been linked to the Tampa Bay Lightning for more than year, in part due to his close friendship with fellow Swedish defenceman Victor Hedman.

Joe Smith of The Athletic writes that if Karlsson is looking for an $11 million AAV this summer, he won't get it from the Lightning. However, if the San Jose Sharks defenceman is open to signing for $8-9 million, Smith thinks there's a chance he could land with the Presidents Trophy winners.

Smith notes that the Lightning are currently tight on cap space, especially with pending restricted free agent Brayden Point in need of an extension. But he believes trading veteran forward Ryan Callahan and winger J.T. Miller could open up the space necessary to sign Karlsson.

Callahan, signed through next season at a $5.8 million cap hit, admitted earlier this month that his days in Tampa are likely numbered. Miller, meanwhile, signed a five-year, $26.25 million contract with the Lightning last summer. Miller's deal included an eight-team no-trade list, though it doesn't kick in until July 1 of this year.

Moving Callahan and Miller would clear just over $11 million, leaving the Lightning with $19.6 million in space under the projected $83 million cap. Smith notes that squeezing Point and Karlsson under the cap on a 23-man roster would still prove difficult, but not impossible.

Karlsson, 28, is ranked No. 2 on the TSN Hockey Top 25 Free Agent Frenzy list.