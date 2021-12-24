The National Hockey League has extended their pause to the regular season to Dec. 28, the league announced on Friday.

The league originally planned to resume games on Dec. 27, however it needs more time to process league-wide testing results and assess if teams are ready to play.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: @NHL delays return to game play by a day; games on Dec. 27 postponed.https://t.co/UX99dQ0tp1 pic.twitter.com/zZRrGjpt7L — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 24, 2021

Teams will be allowed to return practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected there will be an update on the situation on that day.

The NHL announced a pause to their season on Dec. 15 where it suspended all operations between Dec. 22-25 due to rising numbers of COVID-19.