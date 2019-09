The NHL has reached a tentative agreement on a four-year deal with the on-ice officials, according to a report from TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

League source confirms a four-year, tentative agreement has been reached with the NHL’s on-ice officials. The old agreement expired Aug. 31. https://t.co/jLpP4ARLHg — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 21, 2019

The old agreement expired August 31, LeBrun added.