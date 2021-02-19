The NHL rescheduled a March 28 game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes to Saturday, and postponed Saturday's game between the Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks to a later date.

The move comes after the Lightning had their second straight game against the Dallas Stars, scheduled for Saturday postponed due to weather on Thursday.

The Hurricanes, who will still host the Blackhawks on Friday night, sit fourth in the Central Division with a 10-3-1 record, while the Lightning sit third with an identical record. The Blackhawks (9-5-4) sit second behind the Florida Panthers.