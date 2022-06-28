Ahead of the NHL Draft on July 7 and the opening of free agency on July 13, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Keeping Quiet?

The Buffalo Sabres are roughly $14 million under the cap floor for next season even after acquiring $4.9 million contract of retired goaltender Ben Bishop earlier this month.

Despite having more than $35.5 million in cap space, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports the Sabres are not expected to pursue any of the league's top free agents on July 13.

Instead, Harrington writes the Sabres will likely focus their efforts on bringing in a veteran goaltender to share the load with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen next season. He points to Braden Holtby as one potential option, noting Buffalo could try to lure the 32-year-old with a two-year, $8 million contract.

Harrington adds that there's "no real sense" the Sabres have interest in Stanley Cup winner Darcy Kuemper, but Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell may be on their wish list. He writes Campbell is likely looking for a deal with more term than Buffalo is willing to offer, but argues the team could bring that number down with a higher cap hit.

Holtby is coming off a one-year, $2 million contract with the Dallas Stars. He posted a 10-10-1 record this season with a .913 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average.

Campbell, 30, posted a 31-9-6 record with a .914 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average this season - his first playing in more than 31 games. He started all seven playoff games for the team against the Tampa Bay Lightning, posting an .897 save percentage and a 3.15 GAA. He is coming off a two-year, $3.3 million contract signed with the Los Angeles Kings in 2019, prior to being traded to Toronto.

With Victor Olofsson still to sign as a restricted free agent and only 15 players currently under contract for next season, Harrington writes the Sabres will have no trouble reaching the cap floor, though he doesn't expect the team to land anywhere near the $82.5 million salary cap.





Back to Business

A total of 15 unrestricted free agents dressed in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning.

With their futures now uncertain, That's Hockey took a look at what the future may hold for some big names on the Stanley Cup Champion Avalanche.

Colorado currently has just over $25.6 million in cap space, per CapFriendly, with 14 players under contract for next season. Nazem Kadri, Valeri Nichushkin and Darcy Kuemper headline the list of pending unrestricted free agents, while trade deadline addition Artturi Lehkonen is among the team's restricted free agents.

Watch That's Hockey's breakdown here:

What does the future hold for some Cup winning UFAs? There were 15 unrestricted free agents combined between both teams on the ice in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. That's Hockey looks at what the future may hold for some big names on the Avalanche.



Where Does Sandin Fit?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have six defencemen from their 2021-22 roster under contract for next season after signing RFA Timothy Liljegren to a two-year, $2.8 million contract extension on Monday.

Liljegren joined Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin, TJ Brodie, Justin Holl and Mark Giordano in having deals in place, while Rasmus Sandin remains scheduled for restricted free agency.

After signing Liljegren, the Maple Leafs are down to $6.4 million in cap space with 18 players under contract for 2022-23.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston joined Overdrive on Monday to discuss Sandin's future with the Maple Leafs and how Liljegren's deal affects his outlook.