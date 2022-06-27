Ahead of the NHL Draft on July 7 and the opening of free agency on July 13, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Devils Eyeing Campbell?

While talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and pending unrestricted free agent Jack Campbell have been quiet, could another team be interested in getting a head start on signing the 30-year-old netminder?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports the New Jersey Devils may attempt to acquire Campbell's rights if the Leafs are unable or elect not to re-sign him.

Brooks adds that the Devils will be looking to move Mackenzie Blackwood this summer and take their goaltending in a new direction. He points to New York Rangers pending UFA Alexander Georgiev as another potential option in net, though more likely in a tandem role than a true No. 1 starter.

Acquiring Georgiev's rights from the rival Rangers could prove costly, but Brooks writes he'd be willing to trade 2016 first-round pick Michael McLeod if he were in New Jersey.

Campbell, 30, posted a 31-9-6 record with a .914 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average this season - his first playing in more than 31 games. He started all seven playoff games for the team against the Tampa Bay Lightning, posting an .897 save percentage and a 3.15 GAA. He is coming off a two-year, $3.3 million contract signed with the Los Angeles Kings in 2019, prior to being traded to Toronto.

Georgiev, 26, appeared in 33 games with the Rangers this season, registering a 15-10-2 record and a 2.92 goals-against average.

As for Blackwood, he remains signed at a cap hit of $2.8 million through next season. The 25-year-old struggled to a 9-10-4 record this past season with a .892 save percentage and a 3.39 goals-against average.

The Devils have $25.3 million in cap space this off-season, per CapFriendly, with 15 players under contract.

Miller on the Move?

There have been no shortage of trade rumours surrounding Vancouver Canucks winger J.T. Miller dating back to before the trade deadline.

The 29-year-old is coming off a career-year, in which he posted 32 goals and 99 points in 80 games. However, with just a year left on his deal at $5.2 million cap hit, his future with the Canucks is far from certain.

Insider Trading: Canucks listening on Miller and Boeser; Flames waiting on Gaudreau The TSN Hockey Insiders detail the latest on some high-profile trade candidates in Vancouver, where contract negotiations stand between Johnny Gaudreau and the Flames, the Maple Leafs' quiet discussions with pending UFAs Jack Campbell and Ilya Mikheyev, and much more in the latest edition of Insider Trading.

Responding to reports of trade talk surrounding Miller, Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford told Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province that as much as the team would like to keep Miller, re-signing him to a long-term deal may not make sense for Vancouver.

“It’s when you get into starting a long-term contract there does become more risk later in the long-term contract,” Rutherford said. “With J.T. Miller, we’ve suggested we would like to keep him. He’s been a good player for the Canucks.

“(But) it may not make sense for both sides. This is a time that he’s earned, going into free agency. We’d like to do it but we’ve got to be careful.”

The Canucks, who missed the playoffs for the sixth time in seven years this season, have $9.6 million in cap space with Brock Boeser among the team's restricted free agents in need of a new deal.



What to do with Reaves?

Despite signing a one-year deal for 2022-23 to stay with the Rangers last summer, Ryan Reaves is facing some uncertainty around his future with the team.

Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports the Rangers could consider buying out Reaves' deal after scratching him for their final two games of the Eastern Conference Final this month.

The buyout would leave a cap hit of $583,334 on the books for the next two seasons, but would free up $1.166 million of the $1.75 million Reaves is signed for in 2022-23. Walker reports the decision will come down to how much value the Rangers feel Reaves, 35, can still bring to the team. Freeing up over a million in cap space, she writes, could potentially clear the way to re-sign pending UFA Tyler Motte.

Reaves had five goals and 13 points in 69 games during the regular season and went without a point in 18 postseason contests this spring.