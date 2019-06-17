Teams facing a cap crunch next season could be in for a tougher summer as TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the league's salary cap for 2019-20 could come in below the initial estimate of $83 million.

Dreger reports the possibility has a number of teams nervous as they try to build their rosters for next season.

Although not officially determined, the belief next years cap could be below $83 million has a number of teams nervous. Still have to get the business done as the Sharks are doing here. https://t.co/LMc2eU8vtI — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 17, 2019

According to CapFriendly, the Vegas Golden Knights currently have the highest projected cap hit next season with $83.1 million in salary on their roster. That number, however, includes David Clarkson's $5.25 million salary which can be shelved on long-term injured reserve.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced in December the salary cap was expected to rise to $83 million from this year's $79.5 million cap.

Last year's salary cap was announced on June 21.