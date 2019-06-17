2h ago
NHL salary cap could be below $83 million
TSN.ca Staff
Teams facing a cap crunch next season could be in for a tougher summer as TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the league's salary cap for 2019-20 could come in below the initial estimate of $83 million.
Dreger reports the possibility has a number of teams nervous as they try to build their rosters for next season.
According to CapFriendly, the Vegas Golden Knights currently have the highest projected cap hit next season with $83.1 million in salary on their roster. That number, however, includes David Clarkson's $5.25 million salary which can be shelved on long-term injured reserve.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced in December the salary cap was expected to rise to $83 million from this year's $79.5 million cap.
Last year's salary cap was announced on June 21.