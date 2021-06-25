Stanley Cup Final to begin Monday with Habs on the road

The 2021 Stanley Cup Final will begin Monday in either Tampa Bay or New York.

The Montreal Canadiens are awaiting the winner of Game 7 between the Lightning and Islanders, which will take place Friday night.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final will be held Wednesday, June 30 and the first game in Montreal on Friday, July 2. Game 4 in Montreal is scheduled for Monday July 5, with all the remaining games, if necessary, separated by two days each.

The Canadiens are playing in the final for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in 1993.