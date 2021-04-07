25m ago
NHL targeting end of next week for Canucks' return to game action
The NHL is targeting the end of next week for the Vancouver Canucks to return to game action, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports. The situation remains fluid, according to Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Canucks COVID-19 cases continue to climb
The Canucks announced Wednesday a total of 21 players have now tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to four staff members.
Among the 21 players, three are from the taxi squad and one additional player is considered a close contact.
All Canucks players and staff remain in isolation.