Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, goaltender Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets sniper Patrik Laine have been named the NHL's Three Stars for February.

Marner, 24, appeared in 12 games last month and led the league in goals (nine), assists (14) and points (23). During February, Marner had seven multi-point games and four games of at least three points. He had four goals and six points during the Leafs' 10-7 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 26.

The 32-year-old Markstrom led the league in February with eight wins in his 10 starts, going 8-1-0 with a 2.04 goals against average and a save percentage of .929 as the Flames surged to the Pacific Division lead on the back of a 10-1 month. Markstrom leads the NHL with eight shutouts this season.

Laine, 23, matched Marner with nine goals last month, including three game-winning markers. His 15 points during February came during an eight-game streak to open the month in what was an 11-game point streak that carried over from January. He scored all three goals during the Jackets' 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 17.